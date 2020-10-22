Book signing ceremony held for Wayne County author

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A book signing ceremony was held on Thursday at the Waynesboro-Wayne County Library for local author Sylvia Caver.
In her latest book, “The Truth About Cyber Thugs: Kidnapped From College,” Caver describes her experience of meeting someone online who would eventually kidnapped her and stole her identity.
The second book in a planned series of three books, she chronicles the experience of overcoming tragedy, which is meant to inspire its readers and give hope to those who are in abusive relationships.
“I thank God, because he’s got a way of placing angels here on earth that have been there along the way to help me overcome, and I also don’t want this to be a message of a tragedy, or a series of unfortunate events in my life,” Caver said. “This is a message of hope, because people have always given the misconception that adversity builds character, adversity does not build character, it reveals character.”
Caver isn’t only an author, she’s a motivational speaker and works for the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a case manager.
