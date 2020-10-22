Bobcats back to the grindstone after tough loss

“It’s been a long week this week and I’m excited about playing tomorrow,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “I think all the kids are, too. We took a great lesson from it. Offensively we had a chance to make a first down, we didn’t do it. Defensively we had a chance to get the stop and didn’t do it. In the kicking game we had a chance to get the onside kick and didn’t do it. So, we failed there but it’s about overcoming adversity. That’s what football’s about, that’s what it teaches these young men.”