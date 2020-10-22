Bobcats back to the grindstone after tough loss

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - In the variety of ways a team can lose a football games, Jones College’s defeat at Hinds last Thursday has to be one of the toughest.
The Eagles scored nine points in less than 45 seconds to shock the Bobcats 18-16 and drop their record to 1-1 in a no-margin-for-error six-game season.
Jones is eager to return to the field on Thursday 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“It’s been a long week this week and I’m excited about playing tomorrow,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “I think all the kids are, too. We took a great lesson from it. Offensively we had a chance to make a first down, we didn’t do it. Defensively we had a chance to get the stop and didn’t do it. In the kicking game we had a chance to get the onside kick and didn’t do it. So, we failed there but it’s about overcoming adversity. That’s what football’s about, that’s what it teaches these young men.”
