Two dead after officer-involved shooting in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after Moss Point police responded to a house on Davis Street on Wednesday.
Around 11:30 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a welfare check in the 3600 block of Davis Street in Moss Point.
Officers checked the residence and attempted to make contact with anyone in the home but were unsuccessful. Roughly an hour later, officers were again dispatched, this time for a disturbance call.
Upon arrival, officers heard gunshots. While approaching the door, officers were charged by someone wielding a large knife. The suspect refused several commands to drop his weapon and continued to advance on officers. Police said his actions caused the responding officers to shoot, which fatally wounded him.
Upon entering the home, officers found a woman lying on the floor, who appeared to be the victim of a homicide.
The names of these people have not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.
At this time, the incident is under investigation by the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
In accordance with police department policy, the Moss POint officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation by an outside agency.
Names of the officers will be withheld until the case is presented to the grand jury.
