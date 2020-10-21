‘Roll to the Polls’ program offering free rides for registered voters on Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Registered voters in Hattiesburg, Jackson or Gulfport areas won’t need to worry about getting to the polls on Election Day.
Mississippi MOVE will be hosting its Roll to the Polls program.
They will pick up anyone who needs to get to their polling location to vote on November 3rd.
All you have to do is call or text Mississippi MOVE. You will need to have your name, address where you will be picked up from and your polling location.
Just call 662-205-6683, Saturday October 31st thru Tuesday, November 3rd.
Remember, polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3rd.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.