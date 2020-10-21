801 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 112,000 since the outbreak started in the spring.
MSDH reported 801 new COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 112,123 cases and 3,223 deaths.
Of the 21 new deaths, state health officials said nine occurred between Aug. 19 and Oct. 14 and were confirmed through death certificate reports.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 92 new cases and four deaths related to the virus were confirmed. The deaths were reported in Forrest, Jones and Perry counties.
- Covington: 945 cases, 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,980 cases, 78 deaths
- Greene: 459 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 674 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 400 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,853 cases, 84 deaths
- Lamar: 2,190 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 933 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 484 cases, 23 deaths
- Wayne: 994 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH is also reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 941,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.