MDOC: Covington Co. killer dies at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A man serving a life sentence for murder in Covington County was one of two Mississippi Department of Corrections inmates who died Tuesday.
Frank Mackabee, 61, died at Merit Health Central in Jackson. According to MDOC, Mackabee had been hospitalized there since Sept. 29.
Mackabee was sentenced to life in prison for murder in June 1991. He was also serving sentences for armed robbery and two counts of residential burglary in Lincoln County.
Mackabee was serving his sentences at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
A second inmate, 55-year-old Darrell Weathersby, was found unresponsive in his bed in an open dormitory inside the CMCF and pronounced dead, according to MDOC.
Weathersby was serving a five-year sentence for felony driving under the influence in Carroll County. He was sentenced on April 2, 2020.
MDOC officials said the cause of death for both inmates will be determined during autopsies.
