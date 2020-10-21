Hattiesburg teen charged in crash that killed woman, grandson in Biloxi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg is accused of causing a crash that killed a woman and her grandson in Biloxi earlier this month.
Biloxi police announced Wednesday that Izaun Cade Baxter has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, culpable negligence in the deaths of 59-year-old Ollie Armstrong and 7-year-old Kevin North Jr.
Armstrong and Kevin were killed in a rollover crash on U.S Highway 90 and Myrtle Street, near the base of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge, on Saturday, Oct. 10.
During the investigation, which included an accident reconstruction, it was discovered that Baxter’s careless driving caused the deadly crash, Biloxi police said.
According to investigators, Baxter was driving in a “reckless manner” on the highway when he hit the vehicle Armstrong was driving, causing it to overturn.
Armstrong and Kevin died at the scene. Baxter was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Warrants were later issued for Baxter’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Monday. He is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
