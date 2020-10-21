Hub City reports third straight month of record sales tax collection

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg announced Wednesday that it collected a record amount in sales tax for the month of October.
This comes after the city collected record numbers for the month of August and September as well.
The city provided the following numbers for sales tax receipts:
The month’s receipts reflect economic activity for two months prior, meaning October’s receipts are from purchases made in August.
“Several factors play a role in what drives a citizen or visitor to shop or buy commodities in a location - especially during specific seasons like peak summer travel, the college student population coming back to town and major events. However, many of those factors were not in full force this year due to COVID-19,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “While we know that these numbers and trends may not be the case for every business, it does give us an indication that the economy here continues to do well here…and that consumers feel safe shopping in our metro area even amid a pandemic.”
The numbers do not include the 1% sales tax on restaurants and hotels.
According to Barker, the numbers show the Hub City business community has adapted to COVID-19.
“The credit for our strong retail economy goes entirely to our businesses and how effectively they have responded during what has been a hard year for everyone. They have created environments where people feel safe shopping, and that has allowed most residents to find a functional normal in what will continue to be a challenging season,” said Barker. “I encourage our citizens to stay the course in supporting local businesses, wearing masks and being kind to retail workers. I hope these numbers reassure our citizens and visitors that it is safe to shop and do business in Hattiesburg.”
Hattiesburg provided the following monthly comparisons for years 2018-2020:
- October 2020 sales tax receipts - $1,938,916.97 (Highest October on record).
- October 2019 - $1,890,196.11.
- October 2018 - $1,915,150.31.
- September 2020 sales tax receipts - $1,972,206.75 (Highest September on record).
- September 2019 - $1,835,903.82.
- September 2018 - $1,926,912.36.
- August 2020 sales tax receipts - $2,025,615.49 (Highest August on record).
- August 2019 - $1,877,821.37.
- August 2018 - $1,829,502.15.
