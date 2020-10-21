Another warm and sunny day for the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s.
Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon as highs top out into the mid-80s. Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 60s.
Tomorrow will remain warm with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.
A weak system will move through on Friday, giving us a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.
The warm weather will linger into the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
