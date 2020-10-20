Zoo Boo starts this week at Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s favorite Halloween event is back. Zoo Boo will be providing families with a socially distanced Halloween adventure October 23-30.
Zoo Boo will be held from 5:30 p.m. till 8:30 p.m. each day and those who attend are encouraged to dress in their favorite costume but cautioned to wear a face mask while enjoying the fun.
Director of marketing for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, Amanda Hargrove, says ticket availability is limited this year due to COVID-19 and its recommended that those who wish to attend purchase their tickets in advance.
“We’ve been decorating for the past two weeks to try to get everything a little spooky, not too scary, ready for the zoo," Hargrove said. "We’d love for you to come on out and enjoy the Hattiesburg Zoo with us, lots of Halloween decorations everywhere, it definitely looks wonderful, lots of blowups and lights and it’s very festive.”
Tickets are $10 per person and children under the age of two get in free. While Zoo Boo is not a trick-or-treat event, there will be plenty of things for all ages to do there.
Purchase of a ticket will include unlimited rides on “Spooky Express” and the “Carou-Spell” and be sure to bring an appetite as food will be served at the “Ghostly Grill” along with drinks at the “Boos Bar” for those over 21 to enjoy.
Social distancing measures will be in place as well as stringent cleaning protocols.
For more information you can call: 601-545-4576 or visit HattiesburgZoo.com and on their Facebook page.
