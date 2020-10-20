Warm trend continues through the week

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Tuesday morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon as highs top out into the mid-80s.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 60s.
Wednesday will remain warm with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s. A weak system will move through on Thursday and Friday, giving us a chance of a few scattered storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.
The warm weather will linger into the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
