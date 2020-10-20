Trial begins for man accused of killing wife in Pearl River Co.

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The trial for a man accused of murdering his wife in Pearl River County got underway Tuesday in Columbia.
Charles Bowman is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Kathleen Bowman.
Today, the jury heard opening statements from the defense and prosecutors, as well as witness testimony.
Kathleen’s remains were found on property she and Charles owned after concerned family members requested a welfare check, saying Kathleen hadn’t been seen in months. That was in June 2018.
Investigators said Charles was at the home when deputies went to make the welfare check, but Kathleen was not. When they returned with a search warrant, Charles was gone.
Charles fled across the country but was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a campground in Utah on July 12, 2018. Investigators said Charles was still driving the Nissan Maxima he left Mississippi in when he was arrested.
Charles was extradited to Mississippi in September 2018. His bond was denied during an initial court appearance. A judge granted Charles a $75,000 property bond in January 2020.
The venue of the trial was changed to Marion County from Pearl River County. Proceedings will continue Wednesday.
