Traffic stops lead to felony drug arrests in Forrest Co.

Left to right: Maurice Boler, Lashawn Boler and August Webster (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | October 20, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 2:15 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drug “interdiction” traffic stops led to three felony arrests in Forrest County on Monday.

During one stop, deputies with the Jones and Forrest County sheriff’s departments and agents with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force arrested 27-year-old Maurice Boler, of Philadelphia, Miss., and 37-year-old Lashawn Boler, of Hattiesburg.

Scott Lees, public information officer for the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies seized one kilogram of methamphetamine from Maurice. Lees said agents then obtained a search warrant for Lashawn’s home, where they seized more meth and a pistol.

Left: Kilogram of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop. Right: Meth and pistol seized from the home of Lashawn Boler.
Left: Kilogram of methamphetamine seized during traffic stop. Right: Meth and pistol seized from the home of Lashawn Boler. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Maurice is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and Lashawn is charged with possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.

In another traffic stop, Forrest County deputies and HIDTA Task Force agents arrested 26-year-old August Webster, of New Orleans, La., after finding heroin and marijuana in his vehicle, Lees said.

Officials said marijuana and heroin were found in August Webster's vehicle during a traffic stop.
Officials said marijuana and heroin were found in August Webster's vehicle during a traffic stop. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Webster is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana. Lees said Webster was also wanted on several arrest warrants.

