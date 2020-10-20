Petal police to receive pay increases

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police officers in Petal will soon be taking home more in their paychecks as the result of a unanimous vote to raise their wages last month by Mayor Hal Marx and the city’s aldermen.
City leaders say the move helps the Petal Police Department remain competitive with other law enforcement agencies of similar size around the state.
According to Chief Matthew Hiatt, all the men and women in the department are very thankful for the action taken by city leaders.
“I certainly would like to thank Mayor Hal Marx and the board of aldermen," Hiatt said. “They are the ones who approved this revised pay scale, so I’m very appreciative and grateful to them, but those who are going to receive this raise have shown great gratitude and appreciation for it.”
“I think it allows them to receive some acknowledgment for their efforts and I think that is really important more so today than ever,” Hiatt added.
The original request was for around $160,000, but for now, the city approved $80,000, which is to be dispersed according to rank.
Hiatt went on to say he’s also looking for ways to purchase body cameras for the officers.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.