Pediatrician: COVID-19 could have lasting impacts on children

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local parents and doctors are now concerned that the resurgence of the coronavirus will have a negative impact on their children.
Michelle Brassfield has two kids in school during the pandemic.
While she does her best to make sure they are safe and COVID free, she admits hearing about the resurgence of the virus is troubling.
“Number one is education right now. I’m not sure they are getting the best education they could because we’re doing things virtually. Two, I’m concerned about health. Hand washing is something I always taught them, and they have to be aware. Three, I am concerned about their socialization and their overall wellness, mental and emotional health,” said Brasfield.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, during the week of Oct 5-9, more than 300 students tested positive for Covid-19 and more than 6,000 students are now quarantined.
“What we have seen is that the fastest growing segment of our population currently in terms of new cases of Covid is children,” Dr. John Gaudet said.
Dr. John Gaudet is the president of the Mississippi Chapter American Academy of Pediatrics.
He says the resurgence of Covid-19 this fall could have lasting impacts on children.
His advice: All children should get a flu shot.
“We want to avoid a twin-demic meaning having the flu in epidemic proportions and the coronavirus,” said Gaudet.
He also says be cautious of your kids participating in activities and holidays such as Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas with people not in your immediate family.
“The parents may feel like it’s okay to allow their children to go to these events because children are generally healthy and do well when they have coronavirus infection. However, they can transmit the infection to other people who may not do so well. We already had two pediatric deaths from Covid 19 infections in Mississippi,” Dr. Gaudet said.
