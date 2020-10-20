Ole Miss renaming building for activist turned administrator

Donald Cole, who retired in 2019 after more than 50 years at the University of Mississippi as a student, educator and administrator, has been honored by having his name added to the university’s Student Services Center. Cole, known for being a tenacious advocate for diversity and opportunity for all students, said he is speechless and humbled at having the building renamed the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center. (Source: Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)