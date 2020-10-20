Ole Miss renaming building for activist turned administrator

Ole Miss renaming building for activist turned administrator
Donald Cole, who retired in 2019 after more than 50 years at the University of Mississippi as a student, educator and administrator, has been honored by having his name added to the university’s Student Services Center. Cole, known for being a tenacious advocate for diversity and opportunity for all students, said he is speechless and humbled at having the building renamed the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center. (Source: Robert Jordan/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services)
By Associated Press | October 20, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT - Updated October 20 at 8:49 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi says it’s renaming a campus building to honor a one-time student activist who became a longtime administrator at the school.

The school says a board has voted to rename the Martindale Student Services Center as the Martindale-Cole Student Services Center.

The new name honors Donald R. Cole, who enrolled in 1968 and pressed for an end to racism and more opportunities for Black people on campus.

He was among eight students expelled after a protest in 1970 but later returned. He retired last year after a long career as a professor and administrator.