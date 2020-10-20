New Laurel softball fields to be named after longtime city employee

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An expansion project for The Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex will be named after a longtime city employee.
Eight new softball fields coming to the City of Laurel will be named ‘The Elvin Ulmer Eightplex,' after Elvin Ulmer, the Parks & Recreation Director.
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee made the surprise announcement during the City Council’s meeting Tuesday.
“Everybody kept it quiet and I think he was surprised,” Magee said. “He’s spent years and years trying to get this project completed. We have finally broken ground; we’ve started working and it will be a lasting memory to all the hard work he put into it.”
Ulmer, who has worked for the city for almost 20 years, says he was speechless after the mayor’s announcement.
“Very few people get you know, to have that honor, to have something named after them and very few you know have that honor to actually live to see it,” Ulmer said.
He says he’s extremely happy to be part of what he calls “the shining light of Laurel.”
“It’ll be there forever, so my kids, my grandkids, my great grandkids and everyone else that gets to come to the complex now will actually get to see my name on it so that’s a blessing,” Ulmer said.
“It’s so many people that go unrecognized and this gave us an opportunity to recognize somebody that was deserving,” Magee said.
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Elvin Ulmer Eightplex will be held next Wednesday, Oct. 28.
