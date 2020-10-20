730 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to more than 111,000 since the outbreak started in the spring.
MSDH reported 730 new COVID-19 cases and 31 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 111,322 cases and 3,202 deaths.
Of the 31 new deaths, state health officials said nine occurred between Sept. 18 and Oct. 10 and were confirmed through death certificate reports.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 169 new cases and two deaths related to the virus were confirmed. The deaths were reported in Jasper and Greene counties.
- Covington: 925 cases, 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,963 cases, 77 deaths
- Greene: 455 cases, 18 deaths
- Jasper: 674 cases, 17 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 398 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,837 cases, 82 deaths
- Lamar: 2,171 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 929 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 481 cases, 22 deaths
- Wayne: 987 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH is also reporting 97,675 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, more than 941,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
