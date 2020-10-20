Laurel Police Dept. to host drug take back event Oct. 24

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you have any unused or expired medication, the Laurel Police Department is holding a drug take back event Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chief Tommy Cox says the free event gives residents an opportunity to safely dispose of any unwanted prescription drugs.
“We’ve been very successful in our past events,” Cox said. “All total, I think we’ve collected somewhere around 1,500 pounds of prescription drugs.”
Cox says this is the sixth year the department has hosted the event, which is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
