Jefferson Davis Co. School District set to begin building improvements

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jefferson Davis County School District broke ground on a capital improvement project Tuesday morning.
This project will provide much-needed renovations to several school buildings across the district.
“From the classrooms getting a new facelift, to the plumbing and all of the infrastructure," said Superintendent Dexter Jordan. "The stuff you can see physically and underneath, where you cannot see, like the plumbing and the drainage.”
Jordan says this project is a long fought effort that is finally happening.
“Over years, the board of education have gotten together because of needed improvements as it relates to our facilities as well as the space our students require in order to receive a great education," Jordan said.
The board officially approved the project in April of this year.
Jordan says he hopes these renovations and upgrades help motivate students to work harder during the school year.
“For education to happen, a student must feel that they are important," Jordan said. "How you do that is make sure that you give them the opportunities to be in an environment that is filled with enrichment opportunities. How your building looks and supporting education is just as important as the paper and pencil they need.”
The capital improvement project is set to begin at J. E. Johnson Elementary school in December.
At least five schools in the district will receive some type of renovation from this project.
