Hyde-Smith, Wicker join Ted Cruz in proposals against ‘packing’ the Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker have joined other Republican leaders in releasing two proposals to “protect the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.”
The proposals, which were also introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, are in response to some Democrats who have threatened to expand the size of the Supreme Court, also known as “court packing.”
“Proposals to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court and add seats to change its ideological balance should concern every American,” stated Wicker, noting that there have been 9 seats on the Supreme Court for over 150 years.
“Today, the long-standing checks and balances that are the foundation of our democracy would be thrown into crisis if threats to pack the court are successful,” added Hyde-Smith. “The legislation we introduce today would keep our democracy intact and isolate the judiciary from the political whims of our colleagues across the aisle.”
The first proposal would amend the U.S. Constitution, preventing the expansion or contraction of the Supreme Court. The second proposal would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate before there could be any legislative effort to modify the size of the Supreme Court.
Joe Biden has repeatedly tried to toss the question of adding seats to the Supreme Court aside, stating that his answer to the question would “become an issue.” But recently he has answered the question, saying that he is “not a fan” of adding seats.
Biden has go on record as saying that the public will know his official stance on court packing “when the election’s over.” Biden and other Democrats have also argued that the real court packing has been done by Republicans in their effort to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett so close to an election.
“That’s the court-packing the public should be focused on,” Biden said.
Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who is a Biden surrogate, said Sunday on CNN that he is open to the idea of adding seats to the Supreme Court. Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris has also said that she is open to the idea.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.