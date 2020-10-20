Conviction upheld in 2016 Hattiesburg murder

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of a man sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 shooting outside of a Hattiesburg convenience store.
Andre Baker shot 48-year-old Madison Sims in the neck as Sims was sitting in the passenger seat of a car attempting to leave the Jr. Food Mart parking lot on the night of May 30, 2016.
The shooting happened after Baker followed Sims outside of the store following an altercation between the two.
Sims died a few days after the shooting, and Baker was indicted for first-degree murder on Aug. 21, 2018.
At trial, the prosecution argued the shooting was premeditated and intended to kill.
Baker’s defense argued the shooting was, at most, manslaughter because it was a “spur-of-the-moment” response to the car Sims was trying to leave in “accidentally” bumping into Baker’s sister.
The driver of the car testified that as he was trying to leave, he accidentally put the car in drive instead of reverse. He testified he lurched forward toward the curb for an instance before reversing, but that he did not hit anyone with his vehicle.
According to the driver, he heard shots fired as he started to put his car in reverse.
Surveillance video from the store showed Baker holding a gun and pointing it at the car as bystanders backed away and the car reversed.
After two days of testimony in February 2019, a Forrest County jury found Baker guilty of murdering Sims.
Baker filed for a judgement notwithstanding the verdict or a new trial, which was denied.
On appeal, Baker argued the the judge abused his discretion by not granting him a new trial because the jury’s verdict was not supported by the evidence.
Baker contends, at most, the evidence shows he killed Sims in the heat of passion and without deliberate design.
The appeals court ruled there was “ample, credible evidence to support the jury’s finding that Baker killed Sims with deliberate design, not in a heat of passion.”
Therefore, the judge did not abuse his discretion in denying Baker’s motion for a new trial, the appeals court ruled.
Baker, 28, is currently incarcerated at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.