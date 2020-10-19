Worker injured in Jones County oilfield fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire at a Jones County oilfield injured one person Monday morning.
Jones County Emergency Operations Director Paul Sheffield said emergency personnel responded to the oilfield fire off Burnt Bridge Road around 8:40 a.m.
Fire departments from across the county assisted in battling the blaze, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance in evacuating nearby homes and traffic control.
The fire was extinguished just before noon.
According to Sheffield, the person injured was an oilfield worker. His condition was not known.
Sheffield said the company operating the well is investigating the fire. No foul play is suspected.
