Winter weather outlook for Mississippi

“The outlook for Mississippi favors a milder or warmer than average winter season as well as a drier than average winter season," says Mike Halpert, Deputy Director for NOAA Climate Prediction Center.
Right now, Mississippi is on track to have temperatures above average during winter.
“At this point, you know we are able to kind of characterize the three months as being or expected to be above average, it doesn’t certainly rule out, you know, one or two cold days, even down in Mississippi," says Halpert.
Here’s what meteorologist Eric Carpenter with the National Weather Service in Jackson says about we can also expect.
“There might be a greater chance in Mississippi for getting an ice storm, probably be more opportunities to have a shallow cold air that would support freezing rain,” says Carpenter.
Carpenter explains that we are in a La Niña pattern right now and could see severe weather during winter.
“A lot of the times with the La Niña patterns we tend to have more tendency to have mid-winter severe weather events,” Carpenter said.
