Warm week ahead with rain chances Thursday and Friday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - We started off this Monday morning with areas of fog and temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny this afternoon as highs top out into the mid-80s.
Temperatures will fall into the 70s this evening. Lows overnight will bottom out in the low 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will remain warm with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s.
A weak system will move through on Thursday and Friday, giving us a chance for a few hit-or-miss storms each afternoon. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s.
The warm weather will linger into the weekend with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.
