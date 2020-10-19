Two Hattiesburg men arrested on drug charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were arrested Friday on separate, felony drug charges.
Joseph Long, 40, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6700 block of U.S. 49 and charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.
Cortez Burks, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of Broadway Drive, on an active warrant through Forrest County Sheriff’s Office for sale of a controlled substance.
Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.