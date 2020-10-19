Two Hattiesburg men arrested on drug charges

Joseph Long (left) and Cortez Burks were arrested Friday on separate felony drug charges. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Tim Doherty | October 19, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 1:52 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg men were arrested Friday on separate, felony drug charges.

Joseph Long, 40, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 6700 block of U.S. 49 and charged with possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine.

Cortez Burks, 38, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of Broadway Drive, on an active warrant through Forrest County Sheriff’s Office for sale of a controlled substance.

Both men were booked into the Forrest County Jail.

