Tim’s Two Cents: South Jones football coach Todd Breland

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we talk with first-year South Jones High School football coach Todd Breland.
Breland, who compiled an 83-27 career mark in eight seasons at Laurel High School, has the Braves at 2-4 overall, 1-2 in Region 3-5A.
Breland is not accustomed to losing.
Part of the Marcus Boyles’ “coaching tree,” Laurel won at least nine games in seven of Breland’s eight seasons, including three years with at least 12 wins. The Golden Tornadoes won the 2014 Class 5A state championship.
Breland stepped down at Laurel shortly after the 2019 season to accept a post at the Jones County School District home office, but when the South Jones job opened shortly afterward, he realized he still had the coaching jones.
Breland talks about the new position, the Braves' playoff possibilities and the madness that has been 2020.
