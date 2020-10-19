Suspected Laurel convenience store robber arrested

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police arrested the man suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint last week.
Jaquaris White, 20, is accused of robbing the Clark’s on State Route 15 North in Laurel around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Police said White got away with some cash from the robbery.
As the investigation moved forward, White was developed as a suspect.
Laurel PD Sgt. John Stringer spotted White standing outside of the Shadowood Park apartments Saturday and arrested him.
White was booked into the Jones County Jail on one count of armed robbery. He is scheduled to have his initial court appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday.
