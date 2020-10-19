Same names, some new dynamics in US Senate contest

Espy assembled a 2018 campaign on short notice, but he was already well known in Mississippi politics. He had been elected to the U.S. House in a Delta district in 1986, becoming the state’s first Black congressman since Reconstruction. In 1993, then-President Bill Clinton chose Espy as U.S. secretary of agriculture. After leaving the Cabinet post in 1994, Espy went back to working as an attorney in private practice.