Republicans should be ‘nervous’ about Hyde-Smith/Espy senate race, warns state GOP member

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Don’t count out Mike Espy’s run for the senate just yet warns Mississippi GOP National Committeeman Henry Barbour.
In an interview Monday, Barbour, who is the nephew of former governor Haley Barbour, responded to the “ungodly” amount of money the Espy campaign is spending in the state. Friday, Espy announced that he had raised $4 million from July to September. In that same time period, Hyde-Smith raised around $815,000.
Barbour says a majority of that goes to television ads but on the ground game as well. He admitted that the Espy campaign is well organized and that he does not think Espy’s 2018 campaign ever truly stopped.
“I do think that Cindy has a lead. It is a lead that, though, people need to be nervous about and they need to get out and vote,” said Barbour, but added that he “feels good” about the outcome.
A poll released in September showed that Espy trailed Hyde-Smith by only one point. Hyde-Smith said she did not believe this poll but submitted that the only poll that matters “is on November the 3rd.”
As of October 19, the poll analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives Hyde-Smith an 88 percent chance of winning, which is down five percent since the beginning of the month.
“If you want Bernie Sanders to be in charge of health care in the U.S. Senate, then Mike Espy is who you ought to vote for," Barbour said before giving in that “Mike Espy and Cindy Hyde-Smith are both good people.”
Despite this, though, Barbour said Espy voted “96 percent of the time with the Democrat agenda” when he was in Congress while Hyde-Smith votes “95 percent with President Trump.”
Espy has gone on record as supporting the Affordable Care Act and has expressed interest in expanding Medicaid to cover people who can’t afford private health insurance.
