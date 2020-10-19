Recertification for fire trucks underway in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Making sure fire trucks are safe and can do their job when needed is crucial in emergency situations.
For that reason, all 21 fire trucks in Wayne County are all getting their annual recertification.
Fire engines from the area include 17 from the Wayne County Fire Department, three from the Waynesboro and one from the State Line.
Each will be put through a series of stress tests looking for any weaknesses which may require maintenance.
Emergency vehicle technician Michael Johnson says this not only ensures proper fire protection for communities and safety for firefighters, but also saves money over time.
“You used to could only get 15 years out of a truck and after that, it had to be replaced no matter what," Johnson said. "Then they changed the law, probably 10 years ago, and now after that 15 years you can do the 3-year recertification test and get a 5-year extension on that. You can do that twice, and so actually in 50 years, you’ve saved from having to buy one whole truck.”
By doing these recertifications, the fire rating is kept low, which also saves homeowners money on their insurance.
