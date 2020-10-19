Purvis Middle School closed for 2 weeks

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Purvis Middle School announced Sunday it will be closed until Nov. 2. Students will resume distance learning while they are away from the classroom.
According to the school, Chromebooks will be distributed at the school from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Paper packets of classwork will also be available at the school starting Wednesday. Those packets can be picked up from the front porch of the school.
The school is advising parents to contact their child’s teacher or school administrators to answer any direct questions.
Sumrall High School students were sent home last week for two weeks after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at the school. Lamar County School District Superintendent Steven Hampton said the closure was in accordance with Mississippi State Department of Health regulations.
