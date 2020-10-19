Professional indoor football team offering tryouts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Anyone interested in possibly playing some football?
The Mississippi Raiders, a professional indoor football team based in the Pine Belt, will be holding a single-day, open tryout on Oct. 24.
The event will be held at D-I Training Facility, 4600 Hardy St., Hattiesburg.
Preregistration forms can be found at Mississippiraiders.com.
Tryout cost: $50 for those who preregister; $75 at the door. No cash accepted. Check, money order or certified funds only. All fees are non-refundable.
Doors open at 9 a.m. with the workout beginning at 10 a.m. The event, which will not be open to the public.
Hopefuls will be tested with professional agility drills, with the tryouts conducted on field turf. Metal cleats and track shoes are not permitted.
For more information: (769) 223-6080.
