Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VII-Roundup II

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Don’t' look now, but the Hornet nest has been rattled awake and that’s not good news for the rest of Region 7-4A.
Poplarville High School unleashed its spread-the-wealth ground game once again Friday night, averaging 10 yards a carry while rolling up 259 rushing yards in a 35-7 victory over Purvis High School.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the Hornets (4-3, 3-0 Region 7-4A), who opened the season with consecutive, close losses to Jefferson County, D’Iberville and Picayune.
Since then, Poplarville has averaged 43.3 points a game.
Purvis (4-3, 0-3) has dropped three consecutive games since region play opened.
D.J. Richardbey keyed the Hornets' ground attack Friday, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.
Tyron Holston ran for 76 yards and a touchdown, Gregory Swann had 62 yards and a score and Maurice Travis ran for a touchdown.
Matt Will competed 3-of-5 passes for 71 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown to Torry Polk.
Preston Stuart made all five of his extra-point attempts.
The Hornets will travel to Leakesville Friday to take on Greene County High School at 7 p.m. The Wildcats (3-2, 1-2) lost 41-0 Friday to Stone High School.
Purvis will host Forrest County Agricultural High School (1-5, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Quarterback Triston Hickman threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns as the Tomcats picked up a Region 7-4A road win.
Running back Carlos Brown complemented Stone’s passing game, rushing for 205 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.
Jsaiah Brown caught five passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns, while Noah Tice had two catches for 9 yards and a score.
Rylan Brown caught three passes for 48 yards and Chasden Collins had three catches for 47 yards.
Narada McGill rushed for 38 yards and a score on six carries.
Greene County managed just 90 yards total offense. Dalarrus Cooper led the way wiyh 66 yards rushing on 19 carries.
The Wildcats (3-2, 1-2) will host Poplarville High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Hornets (4-3, 3-0) won their fourth consecutive game with a 35-7-win Friday over Purvis High School.
Stone (3-3, 2-1) is schedule to host Sumrall High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Quarterback Jackson Allen threw for 351 yards and Jeremiah Robinson hauled in 13 passes for 101 yards Friday night, but it was not enough to prevent yet another close loss for the Panthers.
Among the Panthers four losses, two have been by three points and Friday’s by one point.
Allen completed 32-of-52 passes with a touchdown and also ran for a score. Garrett Barger caught 11 passes for 77 yards and a score.
Robinson netted just 8 yards rushing on 15 carries, but scored a touchdown on the ground. Ryan Poole led the running game with 47 yards on 17 carries.
Micah Cherry had five catches for 53 yards and Nate Jones booted three field goals.
Petal (3-4, 1-3 Region 3-6A) will visit Meridian High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Wildcats (2-5, 1-3) dropped a 49-14 decision to Brandon High School Friday.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.