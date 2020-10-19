586 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Miss. over weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - After a delay in reporting COVID-19 cases and deaths Sunday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported Monday morning the state tallied 586 new virus cases and no additional deaths over the weekend.
MSDH reported 233 new cases on Saturday and 353 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state total to 110,592 cases and 3,171 deaths in Mississippi since the outbreak started in the spring.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the 10 Pine Belt counties, 106 new cases were reported, bringing the total for the area to 12,757 cases and 351 deaths.
- Covington: 916 cases, 25 deaths
- Forrest: 2,951 cases, 77 deaths
- Greene: 453 cases, 17 deaths
- Jasper: 666 cases, 16 deaths
- Jefferson Davis: 394 cases, 11 deaths
- Jones: 2,831 cases, 82 deaths
- Lamar: 2,149 cases, 38 deaths
- Marion: 932 cases, 42 deaths
- Perry: 480 cases, 22 deaths
- Wayne: 985 cases, 21 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 94,165 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 941,532 people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.