2 more charged in Laurel capital murder investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two additional suspects, including a teenager, have been charged in an ongoing capital murder investigation in Laurel.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said 17-year-old Kendaryious Oliver and 21-year-old Javeryion Dixon were arrested by Laurel police last week.
Oliver has been charged with capital murder and armed robbery. Dixon is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and accessory after the fact of armed robbery.
The third suspect in the case, 18-year-old Jadarius Keyes was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 14, on capital murder and armed robbery charges. Oliver was arrested the following Thursday, and Dixon was picked up Friday.
The three are charged in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Heinhuis, of Houma, La.
Cox said Heinhuis was shot several times at South Park Village Apartments the day before Keyes was arrested. Officers responding to the shooting found Heinhuis inside his Ford F-150 pickup truck at the apartments. He died at the scene.
During their initial court appearances, bond was denied for Keyes and Oliver. Dixon’s bond was set at $30,000.
