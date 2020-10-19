Gulfport man picked up in Laurel drug operation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Gulfport man was arrested by Laurel Police Department Narcotics officers and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Roger Cunningham, 39, of Gulfport, was picked up during an operation on Chantilly Street, and charged with a quarter-pound of methamphetamine.
His bond was set at $5,000.
Anybody with information about this or any other case, are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867 (STOP).
