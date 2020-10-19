Gulfport man picked up in Laurel drug operation

Gulfport man picked up in Laurel drug operation
Roger Cunningham of Gulfport (above) was arrested during an operation by Laurel Police Narcotics officers and charged with possession/with intent to distribute a controlled substance (methamphetamine). (Source: Laurel Police Department)
By Tim Doherty | October 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated October 19 at 6:15 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 39-year-old Gulfport man was arrested by Laurel Police Department Narcotics officers and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Roger Cunningham, 39, of Gulfport, was picked up during an operation on Chantilly Street, and charged with a quarter-pound of methamphetamine.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Anybody with information about this or any other case, are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.