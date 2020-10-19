Domestic violence survivor shares story of courage and hope

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Pine Belt woman is speaking out with her story of survival, hoping to inspire other victims to leave abusive situations.
Deshanda Campbell was living in Simpson County 12 years ago when she says her now ex-husband began abusing her.
She said it started with psychological, mental and emotional abuse. But, she said it turned physical after they got married.
“It was scary,” said Campbell. “I’m not going to lie.”
She said she knew she had to leave.
“It just got to the point where it was just too much to handle,” said Campbell. “I couldn’t handle it anymore.”
Campbell said she relied on her faith to help her get out.
“I prayed really, really hard, and I asked God to please help me,” said Campbell. “Please, help me get out of this situation. It was in the middle of the night. I jumped up. We had gotten into an argument. It started to get physical. I grabbed some clothes. I grabbed my son, and I left, and I never went back.”
Now, more than a decade later, Campbell said her life is filled with happiness.
“Life is so good now,” said Campbell. “Twelve years later, I’m happily married. I will be married four years in November to a wonderful man. My son is now, he’ll be 20 in November. He doesn’t remember any of that. This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.”
She hopes sharing her story will help other victims and wants them to know help is available.
“I want them to understand that it’s important that you get out before it’s too late,” said Campbell. “It’s not going to change. I want them to understand that there is help available for you. There is shelters that will help you get through what you need to get through, but I stress that you must leave.”
If you are experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
