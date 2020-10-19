Barker nominates Hattiesburg lawyer for school board seat

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker found exactly what he wanted in Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees nominee Neil Rogers: Someone with his hand on the pulse of the present and his eye on the future.
“I chose Neil because he believes what we want all young families to believe: that the Hattiesburg Public School District can and will provide a world-class education to all who choose public school,” Barker said.
“In a metropolitan area, where 40 percent of the population is (younger than) 40, having millennials like Neil Rogers and (current board member) Yolanda Morris on the board help harness our focus directly on the promise of the future and what we must do to hand our children a better Hattiesburg than what we found.”
Rogers' nomination will be added to the Hattiesburg City Council agenda this week and will be voted on Tuesday.
Rogers is a partner at law firm Jackson, Tullos & Rogers, PLLC. He specializes in contract issues, tax law and real estate transactions, which Barker said will be helpful for the district when handling 16th section land issues.
He received his bachelor of arts degree in history from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2009, a law degree from Mississippi College’s School of Law in 2012 and an LL.M. in taxation from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law in 2013.
Rogers and wife, Kelsey, have three children: Luke, 5, who will start kindergarten at Woodley Elementary; Jack, 3; and Kate, 3 weeks.
Rogers will fill the seat recently vacated by Carey Varnado, who in turn, had stepped in to fill an unexpired term.
“Although I am not originally from here, Hattiesburg is our home,” Rogers said. "During my time here as a supporter and believer in public schools, I’ve seen this district refuse to quit improving – to arrive where it is today.
“It’s obvious from the example set forth by administrators, board members, faculty, staff and students for why the district has seen such success in recent years, and I am excited to have the chance to play a small part in its continued momentum.”
HPSD Superintendent Robert Williams said he was looking forward to working with Rogers and the board.
“Last week, I was asked to define what success looks like for Hattiesburg Public Schools,” Williams said. "I immediately thought of my own children, who go to bed each night eager to wake up and go to school.
“That’s the metric I want us to strive for, and I look forward to working with Mr. Rogers and this board to make sure all 3,000-plus students at Hattiesburg Public Schools wake up each morning excited about coming to school to learn.”
