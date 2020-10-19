5 arrested on drug charges in Covington County over weekend

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people on drug charges over the weekend.
Deputies arrested Charles Powers, James Graves and Gabrielle Yarbrough at a Friday night checkpoint in Mount Olive and seized approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle. They were charged with possession with intent to distribute.
A fourth person, Tina Hatley, was arrested at another checkpoint near Seminary on Saturday night. Deputies seized approximately two grams of methamphetamine as well as marijuana.
On Sunday, deputies pulled over a vehicle near Mount Olive and arrested the vehicle’s passenger, Terrell Coleman, for possession of of methamphetamine. According to the sheriff’s office, he was in possession of approximately two grams of methamphetamine.
