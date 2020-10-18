Vitalant and Waitr launch two-week blood drive Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant and Waitr will be coming together to launch a two-week blood drive after the recent increase in coronavirus cases to help local patients through blood and plasma donations.
Donors are critically needed to make up for the lack of uncollected donations at canceled blood drives during the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The companies announced Sunday that anyone giving blood with Vitalant starting Monday, Oct. 19, through Monday, Nov. 2, will get a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Waitr, along with a facemask to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.
More than 800 school blood drives scheduled with Vitalant have been forced to cancel already this fall, resulting in 27,000 potential uncollected donations.
Major factors in the immediate need for plasma and the important need for blood donations include:
- Convalescent plasma therapy is the only current available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.
- In the midst of the pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures and everyday emergencies.
“We’re grateful for this partnership and the incentives Waitr is providing to encourage these communities to come together in supporting this mission and to recognize the immediate need for plasma, platelet and blood donations,” says Vitalant’s South Division Vice President, James Dugger. “Every donation can impact individuals in a life-affirming manner. Donors literally make this mission possible.”
The Vitalant Blood Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The center is located at 805 S. 28th Ave in Hattiesburg.
Vitalant and Waitr are encouraging donors to make an appointment at 877-25VITAL, or by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.