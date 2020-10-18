Pine Belt Prep Football-Week VII-Roundup I

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (WDAM) - With five minutes to play, unbeaten Enterprise High School scored its second touchdown of the fourth quarter and had the lead on Taylorsville High School.
However, the Tartars had quarterback Ty Keyes.
With a minute to play, the senior connected with Tyrese Keyes on a touchdown pass as Taylorsville claimed a 33-28 victory Friday night to remain unbeaten in Region 5-2A.
The game-winner was one of three touchdown passes for Keyes, who completed 15-of-24 passes for 223 yards with an interception.
His other two scoring passes went to Arterious Miller, who caught five balls for 123 yards. Tyrese Keyes came up with five catches for 78 yards.
Keyes, who threw 2-point conversion pass to Karson Evans, also hurt the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 Region 5-2A) with his legs, rushing 131 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.
The Tartars (5-1, 2-0) needed every bit of brilliance Keyes' could muster.
Enterprise attempted just three passes, completing none.
Instead, the Bulldogs pounded Taylorsville on the ground, averaging 5.5 yards per carry by rushing for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 70 carries.
Kristan Milsap ran for 167 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Ridge Kidd had 45 yards and a score on nine carries, John Campbell added 96 yards on 11 carries and Derryon Gray finished with 68 yards on 16 carries.
The Tartars also ran the football effectively, with Jeff Pittman joining Keyes with more than 100 yards, running for 101 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Taylorsville will take on another unbeaten when Puckett High School pays a visit at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wolves (7-0, 2-0) topped Salem High School Friday, 48-20.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Dexter Scott threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the Golden Tornadoes handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season Friday night in Region 3-5A play.
The loss was only the second in the last three years for West Jones during the regular season. The Mustangs lost “between the bricks” at Laurel in 2018.
William McCullum returned one of three Golden Tornado interceptions 25 yards for a touchdown and Laurel shut out West Jones in the second half.
The Mustangs led 10-0 on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Alan Follis to Marion Lindsay and a35-yard field goal by Joseph Hernandez.
But Laurel scored twice before the end of the first quarter on Scott’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Kanarius Johnson and McCullum’s pick to give the Golden Tornadoes a 13-10 lead after one quarter.
Hernandez' 26-yard field goal in the second quarter tied the game 13-13 at halftime.
Scott, who rushed for 31 yards on six carries, had the only score on the second half on a 34-yard touchdown run.
The Mustangs outgained the Golden Tornadoes, 391 yards to 212 yards and limited Laurel to nine first downs.
But West Jones hurt itself with the three turnovers and 12 penalties for minus 75 yards and converted only 1-of-11 third-down opportunities.
Follis completed 14-of-32 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with the three picks. He also ran for 101 yards on 19 carries.
Kentrel Pruitt added 52 yards rushing on 10 carries while Joshua McDonald had 40 yards on six carries and five catches for 23 yards.
Lindsay made four catches for 116 yards and a score.
On defense, Cedric Bender had an interception he returned 60 yards. On special teams, Davion Barnes blocked two extra points.
Scott completed 11-of-23 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Xavier Evans, who ran for more than 400 yards last week, netted 39 yards on 21 carries Friday.
West Jones (5-1, 2-1) will host Natchez High School (4-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Laurel (3-3, 3-0) was scheduled to play Jim Hill High School.
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Panthers ran past the Rebels Friday night, piling up 332 yards rushing to remain unbeaten in Region 4-1A play.
Robert Henry rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries. He also had a 2-point conversion run.
Quarterback Rodney, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 49 yards, ran for 89 yards and two scores on eight carries. Kelby Bush added a 2-yard touchdown run.
Trevon Jessie had three catches for 40 yards and Shavante Toney added a 2-point conversion run.
Debyron Conerly led the Panthers' defense, making 11 tackles, causing a fumble and returning a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown.
Richton lost five fumbles Friday.
The Panthers (6-1, 6-0) will host Resurrection Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Eagles (5-2, 4-2) dropped a 49-35 decision to Sebastopol High School Friday.
Richton (1-4, 1-3) will host Leake County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Gators (1-6, 1-5) lost 47-30 Friday to Stringer High School.
