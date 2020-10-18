Overnight fog expected for Sunday night

Overnight you can expect patchy fog to develop with lows in the lower 60s.
For Monday and Tuesday, you can look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80′s with lows in the mid-60s.
For Wednesday expect a 10 percent chance for a shower with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
For Thursday there is a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
On Friday look for a 40 percent chance for showers with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid-60s.
For Saturday and Sunday look for mostly skies with a stray shower possible Saturday but no rain is expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.
