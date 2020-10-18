Mobile home destroyed in Moselle fire

From the Jones County Fire Council
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An unoccupied double-wide mobile home was lost to a Saturday afternoon fire that brought three Jones County volunteer fire departments to the site.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a structure fire was reported at 46 Armissie Road in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighter found a mobile home “fully engulfed.”
The mobile home, which was being remodeled, was a total loss. Two vehicles parked nearby as well as two power poles suffered damage.
Firefighters managed to prevent the fire spreading to a pair of nearby structures.
Homeowner Raymond Gaines said he and neighbor had been burning a small pile of debris near the home a few hours before smoke was noticed coming the roof.
Moselle, Southwest Jones and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded. No injuries were reported.
The Jones County Fire Council reminds residents to use extreme caution when burning during this time of dry, windy conditions.
