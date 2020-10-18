HPD seeking suspects in vehicle shootings

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in finding “multiple individuals” who shot into four empty vehicles early Sunday morning.
According to an HPD release, officers responded to a report of a shooting behind the Nostalgia Lounge, 107 E. Front St., just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
After arriving on the scene, officers learned that multiple individuals had been discharging a firearm in the back parking lot and four empty vehicles were hit by the apparent gunfire.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867 (STOP).
