Carey women’s soccer downs Faulkner, 4-1

From William Carey University Sports Information Department
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Camila Pescatore scored the go-ahead goal and later added an assist as William Carey University women’s soccer team opened the 2020 season Saturday night with a 4-1 victory over Faulkner University at Crusader Field .
The Lady Crusaders fell behind 1-0 after Faulkner connected on a penalty kick, but Marina Sonet evened the game with a goal in the 27th minute of play.
Pescatore’s penalty kick two minutes later put the Lady Crusaders ahead for good, and in the 39th minute, she set up Adrijane Felix for a goal and a 3-1 Carey lead at halftime.
Veronica Herrera scored the lone goal of the second half, heading home a pass from Gabby Vincent.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.