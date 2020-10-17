Traffic delayed on Hwy 49 after diesel tanker catches fire south of Magee

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is being diverted on U.S. Highway 49 near the Covington County/Simpson County line after a tanker truck carrying diesel fuel caught fire.
According to the the Mississippi Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound lanes are affected on the highway near East New Hope Road.
Covington County Emergency Management Director Greg Sanford said a fully-loaded diesel fuel tanker rolled over into the median about 150 yard into Simpson County.
Sanford said one person was transported to Forrest General Hospital.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post the fuel tanker is on fire in the median just south of Magee. Northbound traffic is stopped and southbound traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.
According to Sanford, emergency personnel are allowing the fuel to burn out.
