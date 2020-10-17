6th annual Pine Belt Pride march held in Hattiesburg

“We feel it very important as co-conspirators, and as other people who are somewhere on the spectrum, on the rainbow somewhere, to say, ‘I stand behind you and I support you, and you’re important and your voice is important,'" one volunteer said. “Everything that you are is important, so people are getting to know each other and finding out that they might be the same orientation, the same gender identity. But you connect there and this is literally a village being a village and a family being a family. God does amazing things and he gives you family, and this is what is here so we need them to know that.”