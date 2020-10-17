Over $8.6M awarded to combat drug addiction in southern district of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced today that over $8.6 million in Department of Justice grants were awarded to fight drug abuse and addiction in the southern district of Mississippi.
The grants were awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) and are part of more than $341 million going to communities nationwide.
“I am grateful to the Department of Justice for investing in our communities to help address addiction has adversely affected so many Mississippians and their families," said U.S. Attorney Hurst. "These groups should be commended for stepping up to address these problems in their communities. We have achieved so much in the last three years and we will continue to fight the epidemic of illegal narcotics on multiple fronts in order to make our neighborhoods safer.”
Funding is made available through OJP’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, National Institute of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.
The following organizations received funding:
- The Mississippi State Department of Health - $6,000,000 under Category 2 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.
- The Harrison County Board of Supervisors - $827,963 under the Family Drug Court Program.
- The County Court of Hancock County - $742,462 under the Family Drug Court Program.
- The Lamar County Board of Supervisors - $599,981 under Category 1 of the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program.
- Mississippi Division of Public Safety Planning - $434,114 under the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment for State Prisoners Program
- Jackson County, Mississippi - $94,328 under the Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Courts Discretionary Grant Program.
For a complete list of individual grant programs, award amounts, and jurisdictions that will receive funding, click here. More information about OJP and its components can be found at www.ojp.gov
