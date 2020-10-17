Laurel Junior Auxiliary hosts food drive for Secret Meals project

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel held its service project food drive Saturday. The project helps support children in the county that are in need of food.
“We have so many kids here in Jones County that don’t get food on the weekends and or very minimal food," said Laurel Junior Auxiliary member Caroline Adams. "So, knowing that these kids are home with something to eat and they are not going to go hungry when they are not in school kind of makes your heart a little happy,”
The Junior Auxiliary of Laurel calls the project Secret Meals.
Laurel’s Junior Auxiliary president Katye Ainsworth explains how the food is given out.
“We work with the city and county school councilors who identify children that they see possibly are not being fed over the weekends or just need additional sustenance," Ainsworth said. “So, we provide non-perishable food items to the councilors that then put these items in their backpacks. So, it’s done, you know, kind of under the radar. Not drawing any attention.”
Ainsworth said the demand for food rises each year for the project.
“The need does continue to rise every year," Ainsworth said. "So, we depend solely on these food donations and financial donations. We have a little bit of a budget for it, but we’re serving over a 110 children. That averages out about $6 per child, which is about over $22,000 a year for this project.”
If you would like to donate food or money to the secret meals, you can go to laurelja.org.
You can also email jalaurelsecretmeals@gmail.com.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.